European Parliament OKs new Internet copyright rules

Brussels, March 26 - The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to approve a directive setting new copyright rules for the Internet. The aim is to strengthen the position of creatives and news publishers when they negotiate with internet giants that use their content. It does this by making internet platforms directly liable for content uploaded to their site and by automatically giving the right to news publishers to negotiate deals on behalf of journalists for news stories used by news aggregators. The directive has come under fire from some who say it will affect freedom of expression. But European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said it was a "balanced reform" that ends the "current digital wild west". Carlo Perrone, the president of European Newspaper Publishers Association ENPA, was delighted. "It's a great victory for the press in Italy. This is a historic vote for Europe's soul and culture," Perrone said. "It will be essential for the future of press publishers and professional journalism. "Web users will now be guaranteed a democratic, pluralistic Internet". Some uploaded material, such as memes or GIFs, is excluded from the directive. Hyperlinks to news articles, accompanied by "individual words or very short extracts", can be shared freely, while start-up platforms are subject to less stringent obligations.