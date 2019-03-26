Martedì 26 Marzo 2019 | 15:50

FS posts record 2018 earnings

La Scala to set up conservatory in Saudi Arabia

Veneto OKs rehiring retired doctors

Soccer: Ronaldo says out for 'week or two'

Salvini says no change to abortion law

Citizenship for bus boy hero, like my son - Salvini

Zingaretti urges PD to rebuild unity

European Parliament OKs new Internet copyright rules

Priest to give flock water pistols to protest defence law

Organ donor declarations double

Italy makes new material to repair nerve lesions

Porto di Bari: nel 2021 nuovo terminal crociere, costerà 5mln di euro

Francavilla F.na, tenta di uccidere il cognato, arrestato

Consegnava eroina nascosta nei panini: arrestato a Taranto

Elezioni, blog 5 Stelle: «Pd elegge Pittella e 2 indagati»

«Breast Unit», cresce del 18% sopravvivenza dal cancro al seno

Istituto di Foggia vince premio OdG per giornale scolastico

Margherita di Savoia, rapina una farmacia e poi fugge su auto rubata: arrestato 41enne

Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Regionali Basiicata, ecco il nuovo Consiglio: ritorna Pittella, confermati 5 su 20

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Ricerca scientifica, al De Bellis di Castellana incremento del 650% in 2 anni

Cina, 22enne di Giovinazzo vince campionati olimpici del videogioco Pes

Regionali, una donna in Regione dopo 10 anni: è una 33enne della Lega

Brussels

European Parliament OKs new Internet copyright rules

Directive ends 'digital wild west' says Tajani

European Parliament OKs new Internet copyright rules

Brussels, March 26 - The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to approve a directive setting new copyright rules for the Internet. The aim is to strengthen the position of creatives and news publishers when they negotiate with internet giants that use their content. It does this by making internet platforms directly liable for content uploaded to their site and by automatically giving the right to news publishers to negotiate deals on behalf of journalists for news stories used by news aggregators. The directive has come under fire from some who say it will affect freedom of expression. But European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said it was a "balanced reform" that ends the "current digital wild west". Carlo Perrone, the president of European Newspaper Publishers Association ENPA, was delighted. "It's a great victory for the press in Italy. This is a historic vote for Europe's soul and culture," Perrone said. "It will be essential for the future of press publishers and professional journalism. "Web users will now be guaranteed a democratic, pluralistic Internet". Some uploaded material, such as memes or GIFs, is excluded from the directive. Hyperlinks to news articles, accompanied by "individual words or very short extracts", can be shared freely, while start-up platforms are subject to less stringent obligations.

