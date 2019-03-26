Priest to give flock water pistols to protest defence law

Rome, March 26 - A Roman priest is to give worshippers water pistols on palm Sunday to protest an upcoming law that makes it always legitimate to defend yourself against intruders. Father Pietro Sigurani of the Sant'Eustachio Basilica (St Eustace's Basilica) near the Senate said his move was an "ironic polemic" against the US-style stand your ground laws being brought in. "It's ridiculous. What with all the electronic (security) devices around today, do we really need guns?".