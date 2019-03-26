Organ donor declarations double

Rome, March 26 - The declarations of willingness to donate organs and tissue have doubled in the last 15 months, the Mutual Choice project said Tuesday. The declarations reached five million with one on her digital ID card by a woman at Curtatone near Mantua, it said. The scheme allows organ donation statements to be made when those documents are issued, and has brought a surge in declarations. The most generous so far have been in the northern towns of Proves near Bolzano, Taurianova, and Bolzano itself.