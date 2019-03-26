Martedì 26 Marzo 2019 | 14:09

Rome
Govt disagreement over citizenship for bus hero boy

Naples
Universiade: Basile promises Olympics-style opening ceremony

Rome
F1: Ferrari confirms Schumacher Jr test

Rome
Rome needs care to avert degradation Pope tells city hall

Catania
Three arrested over Catania gang rape

Enna
Enna Cosa Nostra clan clobbered by big operation

Genoa
Big wildfire takes grip near Genoa

Palermo
'Real Shakespeare was Sicilian' - show

Rome
Rome metro maintenance firm contract revoked

Rome
Antitrust fines DAZN 500,000 euros (3)

Bologna
Face like Bellini on tourist film of Bologna station (4)

Il meglio di Palmese-Baritutte le emozioni biancorosse

Il meglio di Palmese-Bari
BrindisiL'episodio
Francavilla F.na, tenta di uccidere il cognato, arrestato

TarantoUn 36enne
Consegnava eroina nascosta nei panini: arrestato a Taranto

PotenzaLa polemica
Elezioni, blog 5 Stelle: «Pd elegge Pittella e 2 indagati»

BariCambio di gestione
Rifiuti, a Mola di Bari il servizio raccolta passa di mano

LecceIl convegno
«Breast Unit», cresce del 18% sopravvivenza dal cancro al seno

FoggiaIl riconoscimento
Istituto di Foggia vince premio OdG per giornale scolastico

HomeL'operazione dei cc
Margherita di Savoia, rapina una farmacia e poi fugge su auto rubata: arrestato 41enne

GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Regionali Basiicata, ecco il nuovo Consiglio: ritorna Pittella, confermati 5 su 20

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
Ricerca scientifica, al De Bellis di Castellana incremento del 650% in 2 anni

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
Amaro lucano per Di Maio nell’urna dolce per Salvini

Regionali, una donna in Regione dopo 10 anni: è una 33enne della Lega

Rome

Salvini said not possible because relative has criminal record

Rome, March 26 - A disagreement within the government continued on Tuesday over whether to grant Italian citizenship to a 13-year-old Egyptian boy hailed as a hero after last week's school-bus hijacking near Milan. Ramy Shehata hid his phone from the bus hijacker and phoned police so they could rescue the 51 kids on board before he torched the vehicle. On Monday Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League party, ruled out granting Italian citizenship on the grounds that a close relative of the boy has a criminal record. But on Tuesday Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said he thought the boy should be granted citizenship anyway. "I think the (special) merit should be acknowledged for a child who was capable of being so strong and averting a tragedy," said Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the League's coalition partner. On Monday Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the M5S leader, said he thought Ramy should get citizenship too.

