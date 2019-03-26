Universiade: Basile promises Olympics-style opening ceremony

Naples, March 26 - Universiade Commissioner Gianluca Basile said in an interview with Naples daily Il Mattino on Tuesday that the opening ceremony for the World University Games in July will be "an Olympic-style ceremony" at the city's San Paolo Stadium. Basile said top players from American universities will participate in the Universiade in basketball and volleyball. "The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has promised to send a competitive (Italy) team in football. We have decided that the women's basketball final will take place at the PalaBarbuto complex. "The Federnuoto swimming federation is expected to enter (1,500 freestyle world and Olympic champion) Gregorio Paltrinieri, which wouldn't be bad," Basile said. "Federcalcio, the football federation, is giving us a big hand. We're also dreaming of involving Meret, who is a university student, but we well know that it isn't easy for top-level clubs to loan their players in that period of the year," he said, referring to Alex Meret, goalkeeper for SSC Napoli, currently the number two team in Serie A standings. Basile said another dream Universiade athlete would be Italian record-holding sprinter Filippo Tortu. "His presence would have extraordinary symbolic value because Pietro Mennea, exactly 40 years ago at the Summer Universiade in Mexico City, established the amazing world record in the 200 metres, the 19.72 seconds time that held for 17 years until Michael Johnson broke it," Basile said. Basile said details for the opening ceremony still need to be worked out, but he promised a "spectacular show". "It will obviously be smaller than the actual Olympics, but similar in idea," Basile said. ß Regarding delays, Basile told Il Mattino that after initial uncertainties, "CONI believed in us, as did the Region of Campania and the City of Naples". He said the events will be broadcast on satellite TV but that "we're also counting on Raisport", referring to Italy's national broadcaster. He said sponsors will "provide uniforms and an agency that will take care of sponsorships", and that a campaign to recruit volunteers will begin on Tuesday.