Rome
Govt disagreement over citizenship for bus hero boy

Naples
Universiade: Basile promises Olympics-style opening ceremony

Rome
F1: Ferrari confirms Schumacher Jr test

Rome
Rome needs care to avert degradation Pope tells city hall

Catania
Three arrested over Catania gang rape

Enna
Enna Cosa Nostra clan clobbered by big operation

Genoa
Big wildfire takes grip near Genoa

Palermo
'Real Shakespeare was Sicilian' - show

Rome
Rome metro maintenance firm contract revoked

Rome
Antitrust fines DAZN 500,000 euros (3)

Bologna
Face like Bellini on tourist film of Bologna station (4)

Il meglio di Palmese-Baritutte le emozioni biancorosse

Il meglio di Palmese-Bari
BrindisiL'episodio
Francavilla F.na, tenta di uccidere il cognato, arrestato

TarantoUn 36enne
Consegnava eroina nascosta nei panini: arrestato a Taranto

PotenzaLa polemica
Elezioni, blog 5 Stelle: «Pd elegge Pittella e 2 indagati»

BariCambio di gestione
Rifiuti, a Mola di Bari il servizio raccolta passa di mano

LecceIl convegno
«Breast Unit», cresce del 18% sopravvivenza dal cancro al seno

FoggiaIl riconoscimento
Istituto di Foggia vince premio OdG per giornale scolastico

HomeL'operazione dei cc
Margherita di Savoia, rapina una farmacia e poi fugge su auto rubata: arrestato 41enne

GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Regionali Basiicata, ecco il nuovo Consiglio: ritorna Pittella, confermati 5 su 20

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Ricerca scientifica, al De Bellis di Castellana incremento del 650% in 2 anni

Medimex, a Taranto arriva anche Liam Gallagher

Amaro lucano per Di Maio nell’urna dolce per Salvini

Regionali, una donna in Regione dopo 10 anni: è una 33enne della Lega

Naples, March 26 - Universiade Commissioner Gianluca Basile said in an interview with Naples daily Il Mattino on Tuesday that the opening ceremony for the World University Games in July will be "an Olympic-style ceremony" at the city's San Paolo Stadium. Basile said top players from American universities will participate in the Universiade in basketball and volleyball. "The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has promised to send a competitive (Italy) team in football. We have decided that the women's basketball final will take place at the PalaBarbuto complex. "The Federnuoto swimming federation is expected to enter (1,500 freestyle world and Olympic champion) Gregorio Paltrinieri, which wouldn't be bad," Basile said. "Federcalcio, the football federation, is giving us a big hand. We're also dreaming of involving Meret, who is a university student, but we well know that it isn't easy for top-level clubs to loan their players in that period of the year," he said, referring to Alex Meret, goalkeeper for SSC Napoli, currently the number two team in Serie A standings. Basile said another dream Universiade athlete would be Italian record-holding sprinter Filippo Tortu. "His presence would have extraordinary symbolic value because Pietro Mennea, exactly 40 years ago at the Summer Universiade in Mexico City, established the amazing world record in the 200 metres, the 19.72 seconds time that held for 17 years until Michael Johnson broke it," Basile said. Basile said details for the opening ceremony still need to be worked out, but he promised a "spectacular show". "It will obviously be smaller than the actual Olympics, but similar in idea," Basile said. ß Regarding delays, Basile told Il Mattino that after initial uncertainties, "CONI believed in us, as did the Region of Campania and the City of Naples". He said the events will be broadcast on satellite TV but that "we're also counting on Raisport", referring to Italy's national broadcaster. He said sponsors will "provide uniforms and an agency that will take care of sponsorships", and that a campaign to recruit volunteers will begin on Tuesday.

