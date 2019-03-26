F1: Ferrari confirms Schumacher Jr test

Martedì 26 Marzo 2019 | 14:09

Mick Schumacher to take part in Bahrain test

Rome, March 25 - Ferrari on Tuesday confirmed reports that Mick Schumacher is set to make his debut in a Formula One testing in the Italian glamour team's SF90 race care at next week's post-Bahrain Grand Prix test. The talented 20-year-old son of F1 great Michael Schumacher has been part of the Ferrari Academy since January and is set to make his Formula Two debut this weekend. After first driving the Ferrari in testing on Tuesday, he will jump into the cockpit of the Alfa Romeo racing car for on Wednesday, Ferrari said on its website. "I am obviously more than excited and would like to thank Ferrari for giving me this opportunity," Mick Schumacher said. "I am really looking forward to what I'm sure will be a great experience. "But for the moment, I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race and would like to focus a hundred percent on the weekend to come".

