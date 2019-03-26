Three arrested over Catania gang rape

Catania, March 26 - Three young people have been arrested by Carabinieri police in Catania over the gang rape last week of a 19-year-old foreign woman in the Sicilian city, sources said Tuesday. The suspects allegedly filmed the sexual violence, which took place in a car after they had taken the woman drinking in Catania, on their mobile phones. They were identified thanks to a video that the woman recorded with them in a bar in the centre before the attack and by another sent to her by one of the alleged rapists, asking her to go out again together, the sources said.