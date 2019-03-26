Big wildfire takes grip near Genoa

Genoa, March 26 - Dozens of people have been evacuated from the homes because of a wildfire in the area of the town of Cogoleto, near Genoa. Schools in the area have been closed as has the A10 highway between Varazze, in the province of Savona, and Arenzano, in the province of Genoa. Firefighters are using helicopters and aircraft to combat the flames. Cogoleto Mayor Marina Costa said two houses were devastated after catching fire. Close to 50 people spent the night in a school gym, while others slept in their cars or at the homes of friends. "I hope the fire was not started on purpose but I fear that it was," said Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti. "Severe punishment should be contemplated for people whose actions endanger nature, properties and, above all, human lives".