I'm to thank for Salvini thanks - Ramy

Rome, March 25 - A 13-year-old Egyptian boy who hid his phone from a bus hijacker and phoned police so they could rescue the 51 kids before he torched the vehicle last week said Monday he was the one who deserved the credit if Interior Minister Matteo Salvini was being thanked for the rescue. Salvini, after previously ruling out granting citizenship to Ramy Shehata, is now reportedly considering it as an individual move for special merits. Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio is pressing for it. "I want to become Italian, I was born her" Ramy said. "I want to see what would have happened to salvini if all (the kids) had died. They would all have been against him. If they're all thanking him it's thanks to me". On citizenship, he said "Salvini first said yes, then no. Di Maio wants to give it to me, so I trust Di Maio".