Enna Cosa Nostra clan clobbered by big operation

Enna, March 26 - Carabinieri police staged a huge operation on Tuesday targeting a Cosa Nostra clan based in the Sicilian province of Enna, sources said. Police were executing 21 arrest warrants as part of the operation, which took place in the province as well as in other parts of Italy. The people arrested are suspected of crimes including mafia association, homicide and extortion. The bust was the result of a probe by investigators based in Caltanissetta into a Mafia family in the town of Pietraperzia. This probe shed light on several crimes, including the murder of a man in July 2017.