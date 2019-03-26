Enna Cosa Nostra clan clobbered by big operation

Rome needs care to avert degradation Pope tells city hall
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Basilicata al centrodestra: centrosx «sfrattato» dopo 24 anni, tonfo M5S. Bardi: «Scritta la storia». Pittella rieletto
Enna
26 Marzo 2019
Enna, March 26 - Carabinieri police staged a huge operation on Tuesday targeting a Cosa Nostra clan based in the Sicilian province of Enna, sources said. Police were executing 21 arrest warrants as part of the operation, which took place in the province as well as in other parts of Italy. The people arrested are suspected of crimes including mafia association, homicide and extortion. The bust was the result of a probe by investigators based in Caltanissetta into a Mafia family in the town of Pietraperzia. This probe shed light on several crimes, including the murder of a man in July 2017.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su