Those who covered Battisti shd apologise - Salvini

Milan, March 25 - The "leftwing pseudo-intellectuals" who allegedly "covered for and defended" former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti should now apologise, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after Battisti admitted four murders committed in Italy's terror 'Years of Lead' Monday. "Cesare Battisti has apologised a few decades after the fact. Now I expect those leftwing pseudo-intellectuals who covered for and defended this squalid character to apologise too", said Salvini. "It's better to say sorry late than never", he said.