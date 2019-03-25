Those who covered Battisti shd apologise - Salvini

'Real Shakespeare was Sicilian' - show
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Il Comune di Taranto discute dell'aumento della diossina: presente Emiliano
Basilicata al centrodestra: centrosinistra «sfrattato» dopo 24 anni, tonfo M5S
Bardi: «Scritta la storia». Pittella rieletto
Basilicata al centrodestra: centrosinistra «sfrattato» dopo 24 anni, tonfo M5S
Bardi: «Scritta la storia». Pittella rieletto
Milan
25 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 25 - The "leftwing pseudo-intellectuals" who allegedly "covered for and defended" former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti should now apologise, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said after Battisti admitted four murders committed in Italy's terror 'Years of Lead' Monday. "Cesare Battisti has apologised a few decades after the fact. Now I expect those leftwing pseudo-intellectuals who covered for and defended this squalid character to apologise too", said Salvini. "It's better to say sorry late than never", he said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su