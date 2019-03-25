Foreign ministry condemns Gaza rocket,avert escalation

Face like Bellini on tourist film of Bologna station
Rome
25 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 25 - The Italian foreign ministry on Monday voiced its firm condemnation of the launching of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. In reiterating Israel's right to self-defence, the ministry renewed an appeal to all sides to avert an escalation. Israel's military said it has started striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after a rocket hit a house in central Israel earlier in the day, wounding seven people.
