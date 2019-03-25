Italy Wikipedia page shut ahead of EP copyright vote

Face like Bellini on tourist film of Bologna station
25 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 25 - The Italian Wikipedia page was shut down Monday ahead of Tuesday's European Parliament vote on a new copyright directive. "From 08:00 today the Wikipedia items in the Italian language will not be accessible, but will send viewers to an information banner on the reform of copyright, in view of the vote at the European Parliament tomorrow," Wikimedia said. There are fears the new directive may affect freedom of expression, it said.
