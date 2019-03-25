Give terror bus boy hero citizenship - Di Maio

Rome, March 25 - 13-year-old Egyptian terror bus boy hero Ramy Shehata should swiftly get his wish to become an Italian citizen, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Monday. "On Ramy I trust in a rapid resolution as far as citizenship for special merits is concerned," he said after the other deputy premier, Interior Miniuster Matteo Salvini, also said Ramy's citizenship wish was being considered. Di Maio said "Premier Giuseppe Conte agrees too. Let's not beat about the bush. let's give that boy citizenship". Salvini had initially been cool to the request,saying Ramy should get himself elected if he wanted to change Italy's citizenship laws which only allow foreigners born in Italy to apply once they have turned 18.