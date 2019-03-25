EC fines Nike 12.4 million over soccer-shirt sales

Rome, March 25 - The European Commission on Monday said that it has fined Nike 12.5 million euros for restrictions in imposed on retailers over sales of soccer team shirts, including those of some Italian clubs, and other merchandise. It said that Nike broke European competition rules by for banning traders from selling licensed merchandise to other countries within the EEA. "The Commission has concluded that Nike's illegal practices, which were in force for approximately 13 years (from 1 July 2004 until 27 October 2017), partitioned the Single Market and prevented licensees in Europe from selling products cross-border, to the ultimate detriment of European consumers," the Commission said. "Nike's illegal practices affected to varying degrees the licensed merchandise products bearing the brands of clubs like FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma, as well as national federations like the French Football Federation".