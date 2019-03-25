Salvini says will meet terror bus hero 'outside glare'

Milan, March 25 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he would meet 13-year-old Egyptian terror bus boy hero Ramy Shehata "away from the media glare" after raising eyebrows with his refusal of the boy's request for Italian citizenship. Shehata hid his phone from an Italian-Senegalese bus driver who hijacked the vehicle with 51 kids aboard and doused it with petrol before eventually torching it after they had been rescued by the police Shehata called last week. Salvini has refused to consider a change to citizenship laws to allow a 'ius soli' (law of the soil) concession for foreign children born in Italy. Salvini said he would meet Shehata and his family "but away from the TV cameras". He said the citizenship request was being considered but a ius soli law was not on the government agenda. Salvini denied he had been a "bully" to the boy by saying he "should get himself elected if he wants to change the law". Shehata appeared on Italian TV Sunday night along with another boy hero from the terror bus, Adam El Hamami, 12. Both said they wanted to be Carabinieri when they grow up.