Raggi says will rush single-use plastic bag ban

Journo suspended for sexist remarks agst woman assistant ref
Rome
25 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 25 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday her administration would rush through a ban on single-use plastic bags. "We will accelerate because we must start subtracting rubbish form this criminal system," she said referring to toxic waste fire probes. "I'm certain that the citizens will understand and will be with us". Rome suffered another big waste fire at a processing plant Sunday night.
