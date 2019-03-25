Life term asked for 'Igor the Russian'

Bologna, March 25 - A prosecutor on Monday requested a life sentence for 38-year-old Serbian Norbert Feher alias 'Igor the Russian' for the murders of barman Davide Fabbri and volunteer environmental guard Valerio Verri on April 1 and 8 2017 in the provinces of Bologna and Ferrara. On January 30 Feher told the Bologna court via video link from custody in Zaragoza that he had fired on two of his Italian victims "because for me they were cops and I had to drop them". Serbian Feher was referring to his alleged murder of volunteer environmental aid worker Verri on April 8 2017 and his attempted murder of a local policeman who was on patrol with Verri near Ferrara that day, Marco Ravaglia, who was seriously injured. Feher added: "I have a code, I'll never betray my friends" referring to the people who had helped him on the run. "I had to crush everything in my way," Feher added. "I went back to Spain for my Bible". Feher was indicted last April for the murders of barman Davide Fabbri and Verri near Bologna and Ferrara respectively in April 2017. In the indictment request, Feher was cited as using at least six aliases. He has been charged with 11 crimes including murder, judicial sources said. Feher is in jail in Zaragoza in Spain where he has been indicted for another three murders committed before he was arrested there in December 2017. Feher alias Igor Vaclavic confessed to two murders in Italy and three in Spain before a Spanish magistrate in mid-December 2017. But he refused to answer Italian prosecutors' questions, exercising his right to remain silent. Feher, 37, was captured on December 15 2017 after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. Feher, who was born in Serbia in 1981, said he had used 18 different identities in eight States. He said he arrived in Spain in September 2017 and agreed to be tried in Italy for the crimes he is accused of there. Spain has said he will not be extradited to Italy until he has answered for the crimes he committed in Spain.