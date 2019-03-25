Paparazzi king Corona back in jail for parole violations

Milan, March 25 - Former paparazzi king and VIP photographer Fabrizio Corona returned to jail Monday after a series of parole violations. Last month Corona, 44, was ordered to leave his home in Milan within the next 120 days. The home was seized from him almost a year ago by the Milan court. The 'eviction' notice has been listed in the official deeds of the surveillance court, which in recent months upheld a therapeutic sentence for Corona with his official residence in the home. In January 2018 a Milan prosecutor asked a seized-assets board to confiscate Corona's home but give him back 1.8 million euros. The flat is in Via de Cristoforis, a stone's throw from Corso Como, the heart of the Milanese night scene. Corona has pled for the house to be left to him so he can sell it and raise some of the money he still owes. The 1.8 million is part of 2.6 million seized from the former glamour photographer, who has been through a series of trials for blackmailing VIPs.