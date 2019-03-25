Soccer: Italy beat Finland 2-0 in Euro qualifying debut

Rome, March 25 - Italy beat Finland 2-0 in Udine Saturday in their first European championship qualifier with goals from 22-year-old Cagliari midfielder Niccolò Barella and 19-year-old Juventus striker Moise Kean. Kean, aged 19 years and 24 days and the first millennial to score for Italy, became the second youngest Italian scorer of all time behind Bruno Nicolè who scored against France in 1958 aged 18 years and 258 days. "It's impossible not to learn playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo," said Kean, who impressed in a short spell on the pitch during Juve's epic 3-0 comeback win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16. "I'm absolutely satisfied with my boys," said coach Roberto Mancini. The Azzurri now face Liechtenstein in Parma on Tuesday.