Soccer: Italy beat Finland 2-0 in Euro qualifying debut

Rome, March 25 - Italy beat Finland 2-0 in Udine Saturday in their first European championship qualifier with goals from 22-year-old Cagliari midfielder Niccolò Barella and 19-year-old Juventus striker Moise Kean. "I'm absolutely satisfied with my boys," said coach Roberto Mancini. The Azzurri now face Liechtenstein in Parma on Tuesday.