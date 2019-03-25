Soccer: Juve, Fiorentina women draw record 40,000 fans

Wife killer hangs self in cell, in irreversible coma
Turin
25 Marzo 2019
Turin, March 25 - Juventus and Fiorentina's women's teams drew a record 40,000 spectators to the Allianz Stadium for the Serie A title clash Sunday. Juve won 1-0 and drew four points clear in their bid for a second straight scudetto. "It's another three points, we're getting close, but the scudetto is not a done deal by any means," said Juve and Italy captain Sara Gama, 29, who will lead Italy in the World Cup in France this summer.
