Biathlon: Wierer wins World Cup in Italy first

Wife killer hangs self in cell, in irreversible coma
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Basilicata al centrodestra: centrosinistra «sfrattato» dopo 24 anni, tonfo M5S
Bardi: «Abbiamo scritto la storia». Pittella rieletto torna in consiglio
Basilicata al centrodestra: centrosinistra «sfrattato» dopo 24 anni, tonfo M5S
Bardi: «Abbiamo scritto la storia». Pittella rieletto torna in consiglio
Rome
25 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 25 - Dorothea Wierer on Sunday became the first Italian to win the biathlon World Cup by winning the mass start in Oslo. Wierer, 28, from Alto Adige, who also won the mass start world championship this season, said "there aren't many of us in Italy but we have great passion and we give it everything".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su