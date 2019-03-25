Lunedì 25 Marzo 2019 | 15:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Wife killer hangs self in cell, in irreversible coma

Wife killer hangs self in cell, in irreversible coma

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy beat Finland 2-0 in Euro qualifying debut

Soccer: Italy beat Finland 2-0 in Euro qualifying debut

 
Bologna
Boys, 11 and 14, fall to death from balcony

Boys, 11 and 14, fall to death from balcony

 
Bologna
Life term asked for 'Igor the Russian'

Life term asked for 'Igor the Russian'

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve, Fiorentina women draw record 40,000 fans

Soccer: Juve, Fiorentina women draw record 40,000 fans

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy beat Finland 2-0 in Euro qualifying debut

Soccer: Italy beat Finland 2-0 in Euro qualifying debut

 
Rome
Italian productivity up just 0.4% between 2000-16

Italian productivity up just 0.4% between 2000-16

 
Rome
Biathlon: Wierer wins World Cup in Italy first

Biathlon: Wierer wins World Cup in Italy first

 
Milan
Battisti has admitted to four murders - prosecutors

Battisti has admitted to four murders - prosecutors

 
Milan
League-M5S together still have majority - Salvini

League-M5S together still have majority - Salvini

 
Rome
Govt won't collapse after Basilicata vote - Di Maio

Govt won't collapse after Basilicata vote - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

DOPO I 5 ANNI DI DASPO
La difesa dello steward della Turris"False accuse e tanta cattiveria"

La difesa dello steward della Turris
"False accuse e tanta cattiveria"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeL'operazione dei cc
Margherita di Savoia, rapina una farmacia e poi fugge su auto rubata: arrestato 41enne

Margherita di Savoia, rapina una farmacia e poi fugge su auto rubata: arrestato 41enne

 
PotenzaElezioni
Regionali Basiicata, ecco il nuovo Consiglio: ritorna Pittella, confermati 5 su 20

Regionali Basilicata, ecco il nuovo Consiglio: ritorna Pittella, confermati 5 su 20

 
GdM.TVLo spettacolo sportivo
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

 
HomeIl caso
Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Gioia del Colle, beve al bar acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

 
HomeGli arresti
Palagianello, furti in casa: in manette 4 baby topi d'appartamento

Palagianello, furti in casa: in manette 4 baby topi d'appartamento

 
HomeL'inchiesta
La crudeltà il vero volto della mafia del Foggiano: 9 morti su 10

La crudeltà il vero volto della mafia del Foggiano: 9 morti su 10

 
LecceA Casarano
Lecce, al Liceo Vannini sbarca la robotica: ecco la scuola del futuro

Lecce, al Liceo Vannini sbarca la robotica: ecco la scuola del futuro

 
BrindisiI funerali
L’addio a Davide, Sara e Giulia: tre comunità del Brindisino unite dal dolore

L’addio a Davide, Sara e Giulia: tre comunità del Brindisino unite dal dolore

 
Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Basilicata al centrodestra: centrosinistra «sfrattato» dopo 24 anni, tonfo M5S 
Bardi: «Abbiamo scritto la storia». Pittella rieletto torna in consiglio

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Gioia del Colle, beve al bar acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Incidente tra Casarano e Ugento: giovane motociclista perde la vita

Incidente tra Casarano e Ugento: giovane motociclista perde la vita

Palmese - Bari: segui la diretta

Palmese - Bari termina 0-0, biancorossi sempre più vicini alla C 
Rivedi la diretta

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Gioia del Colle, beve al bar acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Basilicata al centrodestra: centrosinistra «sfrattato» dopo 24 anni, tonfo M5S 
Bardi: «Abbiamo scritto la storia». Pittella rieletto torna in consiglio

Valenzano, la coop «Semi di Vita» si prende i terreni tolti alla mafia

Valenzano, la coop «Semi di Vita» si prende i terreni tolti alla mafia

Tap, Conte su rifiuto 30 mln sindaco Meledugno. «Schiaffo a comunità». «Non voglio quei soldi»

Tap, Conte su rifiuto 30 mln sindaco Meledugno. «Schiaffo a comunità». «Non voglio quei soldi»

Leuca, intercettata da Gdf barca a vela con 25 migranti

Leuca, intercettata da Gdf barca a vela con 25 migranti

Milan

Battisti has admitted to four murders - prosecutors

First time ex-terrorist admits to crimes he was convicted of

Battisti has admitted to four murders - prosecutors

Milan, March 25 - Cesare Battisti, the former leftwing terrorist arrested in January after almost 40 years as a fugitive to Italian justice, has for the first time admitted responsibility to the four murders he was convicted of, Milan prosecutors said on Monday. Battisti also confessed to being behind three cases of bodily harm and a number of robberies staged to finance his terror gang, the PAC, the prosecutors said. Milan Prosecutor Francesco Greco said the confession wipes away "years of controversy" and showed that police and magistrates had worked effectively in shedding light on the PAC since the 1970s. During decades as a fugitive in France and then Brazil, Battisti had always denied being responsible for the crimes he was convicted of.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati