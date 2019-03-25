League-M5S together still have majority - Salvini

(see related stories on Basilicata election). Milan, March 25 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that he was happy for his League's coalition with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) at the national level to continue after Sunday's regional elections in Basilicata. The League was the driving force of the centre right's victory in the southern region while the candidate for the M5S, which ran alone, came third. "The sum of the votes for the League and the 5 Stars is still the absolute majority in this country, so we both have cause to be happy," Salvini said. "My opponent is the (centre-left) PD (Democratic Party)".