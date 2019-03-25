Govt won't collapse after Basilicata vote - Di Maio

(see related) Rome, March 25 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said the government was not in danger of collapsing after the candidate for his 5-Star Movement (M5S) came third in Sunday's regional election in Basilicata. He also denied that support for the M5S had collapsed in the region, pointing out that the movement was the individual party to garner most votes. "I'm not having that narrative that says there was a collapse," M5S leader Di Maio said. "Here they are trying to use any election result, even that of the smallest town in Italy, to say that the government should fall. "But this is the hope of the system and it won't happen".