Milan
League-M5S together still have majority - Salvini

Rome
Govt won't collapse after Basilicata vote - Di Maio

Loreto
Pope signs post-synod exhortation in Loreto

Loreto
Pope signs post-synod exhortation in Loreto

Rome
Probe opened over fire at Rome waste-treatment plant

Rome
Alitalia cancels 95 flights due to 4-hour airline strike

Rome
Conte opens media general assembly

Rome
Baby dies after home circumcision

Rome
Centre right wins in Basilicata, Bardi new governor

Rome
Centre right wins in Basilicata (2)

Rome
Soccer: Gravina says no to Serie A in China

DOPO I 5 ANNI DI DASPO
La difesa dello steward della Turris"False accuse e tanta cattiveria"

La difesa dello steward della Turris
Matera 2019, Fiona May in scena stasera con «Maratona di New York»

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Palagianello, furti in casa: in manette 4 baby topi d'appartamento

La crudeltà il vero volto della mafia del Foggiano: 9 morti su 10

Lecce, al Liceo Vannini sbarca la robotica: ecco la scuola del futuro

Regionali Basilicata, M5s primo partito con il 20%, a seguire la Lega, Pd all'8%

L’addio a Davide, Sara e Giulia: tre comunità del Brindisino unite dal dolore

Emergenza cinghiali nelle campagne della Bat

Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Incidente tra Casarano e Ugento: giovane motociclista perde la vita

Palmese - Bari: segui la diretta

Taranto, addio ad Annapia diventata famosa con la frase «Quanda mineral»

Basilicata, centrodestra verso la vittoria. Exit poll: Bardi avanti (38-42%), tonfo del M5S

Tap, Conte su rifiuto 30 mln sindaco Meledugno. «Schiaffo a comunità». «Non voglio quei soldi»

Valenzano, la coop «Semi di Vita» si prende i terreni tolti alla mafia

Bari, acido caustico al posto del succo: grave bimbo di 5 anni

Leuca, intercettata da Gdf barca a vela con 25 migranti

Loreto

Pope signs post-synod exhortation in Loreto

Pontiff visits Holy House Marian shrine

Loreto, March 25 - Pope Francis traveled to Loreto in the Marche region on Monday, where, after morning Mass, he signed the apostolic exhortation following last October's synod on youth. The town is home to the Basilica of the Holy House, a shrine of Marian pilgrimage housing the famous "Black Madonna", and this was Pope Francis's first visit there. The pope gave a speech in which he emphasised the "importance and essential mission" of the "family founded on marriage between a man and a woman". Following the recitation of the Angelus prayer, the pope boarded an uncovered popemobile to greet the faithful in the main square. He is to lunch with bishops and then fly back to Rome by helicopter.

