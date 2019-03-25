Pope signs post-synod exhortation in Loreto

Loreto, March 25 - Pope Francis traveled to Loreto in the Marche region on Monday, where, after morning Mass, he signed the apostolic exhortation following last October's synod on youth. The town is home to the Basilica of the Holy House, a shrine of Marian pilgrimage housing the famous "Black Madonna", and this was Pope Francis's first visit there. The pope gave a speech in which he emphasised the "importance and essential mission" of the "family founded on marriage between a man and a woman". Following the recitation of the Angelus prayer, the pope boarded an uncovered popemobile to greet the faithful in the main square. He is to lunch with bishops and then fly back to Rome by helicopter.