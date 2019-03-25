Probe opened over fire at Rome waste-treatment plant

League-M5S together still have majority - Salvini
Rome
25 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 25 - The Rome prosecutor's office on Monday opened an investigation into a fire that broke out late Sunday night at the Rocca Cencia mechanical and biological waste treatment (TMB) plant on Rome's eastern outskirts. Arson is suspected as the cause. Prosecutor Carlo Villani visited the plant overnight for an initial inspection. Environment Minister Sergio Costa called for a thorough investigation. Rome trash company AMA said the fire has not caused damage big enough to compromise the facility.
