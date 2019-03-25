Conte opens media general assembly

Rome, March 25 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte opened a four-day general assembly on the media in Italy on Monday, which he said will be divided into five topics to address various issues. The topics at the conference, which aims to evaluate the current state of the news environment in Italy, are: primary information, journalists, publishing, the market, and citizens. The event is part of a path of towards the formulation of a government reform of the sector. Conte said proposals could be made starting Monday, reflections would take place in June, initial government evaluations would take place in July, and draft laws would be presented in September.