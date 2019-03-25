Lunedì 25 Marzo 2019 | 12:14

DOPO I 5 ANNI DI DASPO
La difesa dello steward della Turris"False accuse e tanta cattiveria"

La difesa dello steward della Turris
"False accuse e tanta cattiveria"

 

Matera, vaporizzate le richieste per acquisire Ferrosud

Matera, vaporizzate le richieste per acquisire Ferrosud

 
Taranto, «Le auto dentro il cimitero? Devono esserci più controlli»

Taranto, «Le auto dentro il cimitero? Devono esserci più controlli»

 
Lecce, al Liceo Vannini sbarca la robotica: ecco la scuola del futuro

Lecce, al Liceo Vannini sbarca la robotica: ecco la scuola del futuro

 
Il gelato sushi «made in Mola» spopola a NY: l'idea del 28enne Pasquale

Il gelato sushi «made in Mola» spopola a NY: l'idea del 28enne Pasquale Ragone

 
Regionali Basilicata, M5s primo partito con il 20%, a seguire la Lega, Pd all'8%

Regionali Basilicata, M5s primo partito con il 20%, a seguire la Lega, Pd all'8%

 
Foggia, i voli per studenti una novità per il «Gino Lisa»: gettonate le tratte Erasmus

Foggia, i voli per studenti una novità per il «Gino Lisa»: gettonate le tratte Erasmus

 
L'addio a Davide, Sara e Giulia: tre comunità del Brindisino unite dal dolore

L'addio a Davide, Sara e Giulia: tre comunità del Brindisino unite dal dolore

 
Emergenza cinghiali nelle campagne della Bat

Emergenza cinghiali nelle campagne della Bat

 
Centre right wins in Basilicata (2)

M5S top individual group with around 20.53% of the vote

Centre right wins in Basilicata (2)

Rome, March 25 - Centre-right candidate Vito Bardi is set to become the new governor of the southern region of Basilicata. With the lion's share of the ballots counted in Sunday's regional election, Bardi has around 42% of the vote. He is followed by centre-left candidate Carlo Trerotola with around 32%. The 5-Star Movement's Antonio Mattia was third with around 20.6%, although the anti-establishment group, which ran alone without alliance partners, looks set to be the individual party with the most votes.

