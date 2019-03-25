Centre right wins in Basilicata (2)

Rome, March 25 - Centre-right candidate Vito Bardi is set to become the new governor of the southern region of Basilicata. With the lion's share of the ballots counted in Sunday's regional election, Bardi has around 42% of the vote. He is followed by centre-left candidate Carlo Trerotola with around 32%. The 5-Star Movement's Antonio Mattia was third with around 20.6%, although the anti-establishment group, which ran alone without alliance partners, looks set to be the individual party with the most votes.