Rome
Soccer: Gravina says no to Serie A in China

Modena
Woman stabbed to death by nephew

Udine
Soccer: Win for Euro 2020 and ranking - Mancini

Lampedusa
Casarini probed in Mare Jonio case

Milan
Sy says heard voices of kids dying at sea and acted

Milan
Sy says heard voices of kids dying at sea and acted

Rome
Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

Brussels
EU external service to propose Sophia mission closure

Milan
Sy says wanted international impact

Brussels
EU coordination needed on China Macron tells Conte

Brussels
Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

Come sostituire Hamlili?Le soluzioni di Cornacchini

Come sostituire Hamlili?
FoggiaUn 72enne
Carapelle, voleva farsi saltare in aria e uccidere tutti i condomini: arrestato

BariI fatti nel 2015
Soldi in cambio di voti: confermate condanne 5 baresi affiliati al clan Di Cosola

LecceA san Cataldo (Le)
Bombe della Seconda Guerra Mondiale trovate su spiaggia in Salento: distrutte

TarantoDivieto di avvicinamento
Taranto, aggredisce la sorella perché geloso del fidanzato

BrindisiGuidava l'auto del padre
I cc lo fermano, rifiuta test antidroga: trovato con hashish

MateraPer porto d'armi bianche
Pisticci, coltelli e tirapugni nello zaino: denunciato 20enne

BatParla un imprenditore
Andria, cartelloni pubblicitari non a norma: la denuncia

PotenzaEnergia e polemiche
Basilicata, un colpo di coda sull’eolico raddoppiata la potenza

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Mattinata, ammazzata a fucilate vicino casa boss del clan Romito

Bari, sentenze tributarie pilotate: sei condanne, 4 assoluzioni

Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 impresentabili per l'Antimafia

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Bari, sentenze tributarie pilotate: sei condanne, 4 assoluzioni

Scuolabus in fiamme a Milano, tra i carabinieri eroi anche un barese

Xylella, da domani presidio permanente degli agricoltori a Lecce

Milan

'Wanted maximum international impact' says lawyer

Milan, March 22 - Ousseynou Sy, the Senegalese-Italian bus driver who on Wednesday hijacked a schoolbus with 51 kids aboard and later torched it near Milan, said he did so because he had heard "the voices of children dying in the Mediterranean" and "asking him to do something sensational to stop it happening". In questioning Friday, Sy said he wanted to carry out a "demonstrative action and have not a national impact but a maximum international impact," his lawyer Davide Lacchini said. Lacchi said Sy "praised Italian policy on migrations" and his message was "no one should come from Africa to Europe". Sy showed "clear signs of (mental) imbalance" during the questioning in jail and also made "invocations", Lacchini said, without specifying what kind of invocations the bus driver made. The preliminary investigations judge, however, said he had not seen any signs of mental imbalance. Milan prosecutors on Friday requested that Sy be kept in jail, arguing there is a danger he could try to something similar if released. The interior ministry has released a circular letter telling police forces to beef up checks on driving licences after this week's school bus hijacking in northern Italy. Sy, a 47-year-old Italian national originally from Senegal, hijacked a bus at Crema near Cremona on Wednesday and doused it with petrol before torching it after police had helped 51 kids out of the back window at San Donato Milanese near Milan. Sy said he acted out of anger at the Italian government's migration policy. The circular letter by Interior Ministry Chief of Staff Matteo Piantedosi calls for the scrupulous application of the law concerning the issue and renewal of licences for drivers of vehicles that transport people as well as demanding more checks. Sy hid the fact that he had had his licence suspended for drink driving by going on sick leave, sources said. Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said the police response to the emergency had shown that "the system worked".

