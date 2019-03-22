Soccer: Win for Euro 2020 and ranking - Mancini

Soccer: Gravina says no to Serie A in China
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Deliceto, percolato della discarica nel fiume: accuse di Regione e Ager, violato il contratto
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Udine
22 Marzo 2019
Udine, March 22 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on the eve of a Euro qualifier against Finland in Udine that a win would help Italy rise in the FIFA rankings. Italy has been steady at 18th in the rankings for several months. "We'd like to get back up this ranking a bit, which we don't like much also in view of the World Cup draw," he said. After Finland, Italy play Liechtenstein in Parma next Tuesday in another Euro qualifier.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su