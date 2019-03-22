Soccer: Win for Euro 2020 and ranking - Mancini

Udine, March 22 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on the eve of a Euro qualifier against Finland in Udine that a win would help Italy rise in the FIFA rankings. Italy has been steady at 18th in the rankings for several months. "We'd like to get back up this ranking a bit, which we don't like much also in view of the World Cup draw," he said. After Finland, Italy play Liechtenstein in Parma next Tuesday in another Euro qualifier.