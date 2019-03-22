Venerdì 22 Marzo 2019 | 21:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Soccer: Gravina says no to Serie A in China

Soccer: Gravina says no to Serie A in China

 
Modena
Woman stabbed to death by nephew

Woman stabbed to death by nephew

 
Udine
Soccer: Win for Euro 2020 and ranking - Mancini

Soccer: Win for Euro 2020 and ranking - Mancini

 
Lampedusa
Casarini probed in Mare Jonio case

Casarini probed in Mare Jonio case

 
Milan
Sy says heard voices of kids dying at sea and acted

Sy says heard voices of kids dying at sea and acted

 
Rome
Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

 
Brussels
EU external service to propose Sophia mission closure

EU external service to propose Sophia mission closure

 
Milan
Sy says wanted international impact

Sy says wanted international impact

 
Brussels
EU coordination needed on China Macron tells Conte

EU coordination needed on China Macron tells Conte

 
Brussels
Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

 
Matera
France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

IL REBUS
Come sostituire Hamlili?Le soluzioni di Cornacchini

Come sostituire Hamlili?
Le soluzioni di Cornacchini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiFino al 25 marzo
Brindisi, atti vandalici in scuola media: resterà chiusa per 4 giorni

Brindisi, atti vandalici in scuola media: resterà chiusa per 4 giorni

 
HomeLa foto
Scritta shock contro il vicepremier a Lecce: «Non sparare a Salve, spara a Salvini»

Scritta shock contro il vicepremier a Lecce: «Non sparare a salve, spara a Salvini»

 
FoggiaDopo i servizi di «Striscia»
Deliceto, percolato della discarica nel fiume: accuse di Regione e Ager

Deliceto, percolato della discarica nel fiume: accuse di Regione e Ager, violato il contratto

 
BariAmbiente
Sacchetti rifiuti, in 5 comuni baresi ritiro anche con tessera sanitaria

Sacchetti rifiuti, in 5 comuni baresi si ritireranno con tessera sanitaria

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal condannata per comportamento antisindacale

Taranto, AM condannata per comportamento antisindacale. Borraccino: «Sentenza storica»

 
MateraVerso il 24 marzo
Matera, Salvini chiude la campagna elettorale: «Domenica finisce lo show dei Pittella Bros»

Salvini a Matera chiude la campagna elettorale: «Finirà lo show dei Pittella Bros» FOTO

 
PotenzaEnergia e polemiche
Basilicata, un colpo di coda sull’eolico raddoppiata la potenza

Basilicata, un colpo di coda sull’eolico raddoppiata la potenza

 
BatIl caso
Andria, vertenza Villa Gaia accuse e polemiche a colpi di carte bollate

Andria, vertenza Villa Gaia accuse e polemiche a colpi di carte bollate

 
Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 impresentabili per l'Antimafia

Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 «impresentabili» per l'Antimafia

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus, salvato dopo 5 ore

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus: salvato dopo 5 ore

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Mattinata, ammazzata a fucilate vicino casa boss del clan Romito

Mattinata, boss clan Romito fucilato vicino casa: «Uccidono da 2 anni nella stessa data»

Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante sulla spiaggia completamente abusivo

Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante in spiaggia abusivo

Matera, Salvini chiude la campagna elettorale: «Domenica finisce lo show dei Pittella Bros»

Salvini a Matera chiude la campagna elettorale: «Finirà lo show dei Pittella Bros» FOTO

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Scuolabus a Bari, gps su tutti i mezzi: studenti più sicuri

Scuolabus a Bari, gps su tutti i mezzi: studenti più sicuri

Scuolabus in fiamme a Milano, tra i carabinieri eroi anche un barese

Scuolabus in fiamme a Milano, tra i carabinieri eroi anche il barese Francesco Citarella

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Miglior olio extravergine al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Rome

Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

'I hold dear the Italian model' says interior minister

Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

Rome, March 22 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio on Friday called for the government to adopt a US-style national security strategy, prompting his government partner and other Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini to demur and say he would "hold dear the Italian system". Di Maio said that "we need to start moving on prevention, and not only repression. "Italy needs to start giving itself a National Security Strategy on the US model. He said Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta was "already working on it, guided by the premier's office. "We must proceed in an interconnected way between the defence ministry, the interior ministry, the transport and infrastructure ministry and other ministries, with the premier's office and with the coordination of the security intelligence department (DIs)." Salvini reacted by saying "when I hear talk of an American model, I say that I hold dear the Italian model of security: the work of our intelligence services and of our security forces can give lessons to all. "Then, of course, you never stop learning". Salvini said he did not feel he had been "told off" by Di Maio. Hew said there had been "great" results on the mafia, drugs, rackets and human trafficking. The interior ministry issued a statement saying "the Italian system works, as shown by the police response to a bus hijack terror ordeal on Wednesday. Trenta said "Salvini says our (intelligence services) are the best in the world? But of course, we also think our intelligence apparatus, our soldiers and our police forces are the best in the world. "But be careful about taking their merits, because it is a thing on which politics has often slipped up. "Politics gives a vision". Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said his ministry was working with the interior and defence ministries and the government "is working in synergy on the National Security Strategy model". Toninelli stressed the importance of protecting strategic infrastructures from "fresh threats"

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati