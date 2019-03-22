EU external service to propose Sophia mission closure

Soccer: Gravina says no to Serie A in China
Brussels
22 Marzo 2019
Brussels, March 22 - The EU's external action service (SEAE) led by Federica Mogherini will on Monday propose to EU ambassadors the definitive closure of the anti-migrant smuggler operation Sophia, sources said Friday. In a document distributed to the 28, the SEAE also proposes the possible birth of a new non-executive mission exclusively aimed at training the Libyan Coast Guard, they said.
