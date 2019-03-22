Sy says wanted international impact
Milan
22 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 22 - Ousseynou Sy, the Senegalese-Italian bus driver who on Wednesday hijacked a schoolbus with 51 kids aboard and later torched it near Milan, wanted to carry out a "demonstrative action and have not a national impact but a maximum international impact," his lawyer Davide Lacchini said after questioning Friday. Lacchi said Sy "praised Italian policy on migrations" and his message was "no one should come from Africa to Europe". Sy showed "clear signs of (mental) imbalance" during the questioning in jail and also made "invocations", Lacchini said, without specifying what kind of invocations the bus driver made.
