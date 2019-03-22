France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

Sy says wanted international impact
Matera
22 Marzo 2019
Matera, March 22 - France should do "what is right" on extraditing former terrorists to Italy, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday. "The terrorists issue is closest to my heart: there are at least 15 or so who should be in jail in Italy and instead are drinking champagne in Paris and its environs," he said. "I hope that on this France will give us a hand and do what is right. Salvini was speaking about what he expected after a meeting between Premier Giuseppe Conte and President Emmanuel Macron. He added that the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV) line was a "work that is needed".
