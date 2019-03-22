Venerdì 22 Marzo 2019 | 18:09

Milan
Sy says wanted international impact

Brussels
EU coordination needed on China Macron tells Conte

Brussels
Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

Matera
France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

Rome
ANSA-Xinhua collaboration accord signed

Rome
Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

Salvini lauds Mattarella 'intervention' on China

Rome
Soccer: Serie A to play in China - letter of intent

Bologna
Ex-rightist militant probe asked over Bologna bombing

Rome
Soccer: Cannavaro's China loses to Thailand on debut

Rome
Leonardo's St. Jerome on special display in Vatican

IL REBUS
Come sostituire Hamlili?Le soluzioni di Cornacchini

La foto
Scritta shock contro il vicepremier a Lecce: «Non sparare a Salve, spara a Salvini»

Dopo i servizi di «Striscia»
Deliceto, percolato della discarica nel fiume: accuse di Regione e Ager

Ambiente
Sacchetti rifiuti, in 5 comuni baresi ritiro anche con tessera sanitaria

Il siderurgico
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal condannata per comportamento antisindacale

Verso il 24 marzo
Matera, Salvini chiude la campagna elettorale: «Domenica finisce lo show dei Pittella Bros»

Energia e polemiche
Basilicata, un colpo di coda sull’eolico raddoppiata la potenza

Il caso
Andria, vertenza Villa Gaia accuse e polemiche a colpi di carte bollate

A brindisi
In un sacco della spazzatura 8kg di marijuana: è mistero

Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 impresentabili per l'Antimafia

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus, salvato dopo 5 ore

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Mattinata, ammazzata a fucilate vicino casa boss del clan Romito

Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante sulla spiaggia completamente abusivo

Scuolabus a Bari, gps su tutti i mezzi: studenti più sicuri

Scuolabus in fiamme a Milano, tra i carabinieri eroi anche un barese

Matera, Salvini chiude la campagna elettorale: «Domenica finisce lo show dei Pittella Bros»

Prisma, lanciato stanotte il satellite dell'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana: coinvolta anche la pugliese Planetek Italia

Bari, blitz della Gdf contro gasolio di contrabbando: sequestrate 260 tonnellate

Matera

France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

At least 15 drinking champagne in Paris

France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

Matera, March 22 - France should do "what is right" on extraditing former terrorists to Italy, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday. "The terrorists issue is closest to my heart: there are at least 15 or so who should be in jail in Italy and instead are drinking champagne in Paris and its environs," he said. "I hope that on this France will give us a hand and do what is right. Salvini was speaking about what he expected after a meeting between Premier Giuseppe Conte and President Emmanuel Macron. He added that the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV) line was a "work that is needed".

