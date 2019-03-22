Venerdì 22 Marzo 2019 | 18:10

Milan
Sy says wanted international impact

 
Brussels
EU coordination needed on China Macron tells Conte

 
Brussels
Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

 
Matera
France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

 
Rome
ANSA-Xinhua collaboration accord signed

 
Rome
Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

 
Salvini lauds Mattarella 'intervention' on China

 
Rome
Soccer: Serie A to play in China - letter of intent

 
Bologna
Ex-rightist militant probe asked over Bologna bombing

 
Rome
Soccer: Cannavaro's China loses to Thailand on debut

 
Rome
Leonardo's St. Jerome on special display in Vatican

 

IL REBUS
Come sostituire Hamlili?Le soluzioni di Cornacchini

Scritta shock contro il vicepremier a Lecce: «Non sparare a salve, spara a Salvini»

 
FoggiaDopo i servizi di «Striscia»
BariAmbiente
Sacchetti rifiuti, in 5 comuni baresi si ritireranno con tessera sanitaria

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal condannata per comportamento antisindacale. Borraccino: «Sentenza storica»

 
MateraVerso il 24 marzo
Salvini a Matera chiude la campagna elettorale: «Finirà lo show dei Pittella Bros» FOTO

 
PotenzaEnergia e polemiche
Basilicata, un colpo di coda sull’eolico raddoppiata la potenza

 
BatIl caso
Andria, vertenza Villa Gaia accuse e polemiche a colpi di carte bollate

 
BrindisiA brindisi
In un sacco della spazzatura 8kg di marijuana: è mistero

 
Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 «impresentabili» per l'Antimafia

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus: salvato dopo 5 ore

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Mattinata, boss clan Romito fucilato vicino casa: «Uccidono da 2 anni nella stessa data»

Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante in spiaggia abusivo

Scuolabus a Bari, gps su tutti i mezzi: studenti più sicuri

Scuolabus in fiamme a Milano, tra i carabinieri eroi anche il barese Francesco Citarella

Salvini a Matera chiude la campagna elettorale: «Finirà lo show dei Pittella Bros» FOTO

Prisma, lanciato stanotte il satellite dell'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana: coinvolta anche la pugliese Planetek Italia

Bari, blitz della Gdf contro gasolio di contrabbando: sequestrate 260 tonnellate

Rome

Italian service of top Chinese news agency born

ANSA-Xinhua collaboration accord signed

Rome, March 22 - A collaboration accord was signed in Rome Friday between Italy's biggest news agency ANSA and China's largest multimedia group, the Xinhua news agency. The accord was signed on the margins of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Rome and envisages collaboration between the two agencies for the diffusion in Italy of an Italian-language Xinhua news service. The Xinhua Italian Service will be distributed exclusively by ANSA via its news platforms and will be clearly identified and separate from ANSA's production; Italian businesses and institutions will be able to buy the news service individually. ANSA will be able to use for its own news services content deemed of interest to its clients, selected from the Xinhua Italian Service. This Accord constitutes a further development of the agreement signed in 2017 between ANSA and Xinhua, which envisaged the exchange of their respective news services, together with collaboration on the production of content. With this collaboration ANSA's network of international partnerships is further enriched, which includes, among others, the Associated Press, EPA, DPA, EFE, Deutsche Welle, France Media Monde, Kyodo, Telam, Yonhap and Bloomberg. ANSA Managing Director Stefano De Alessandri voiced his satisfaction with the accord. "Today's signing defines the framework for a fundamental strategic collaboration, which will enable Italian businesses and institutions to have a broad and systematic information panorama on China: a fully fledged window open on the Chinese system and on the business opportunities connected to it. We are sure that this collaboration will constitute a fundamental boost for the development of Italian exports and the internationalisation of our productive system".

