ANSA-Xinhua collaboration accord signed

Rome, March 22 - A collaboration accord was signed in Rome Friday between Italy's biggest news agency ANSA and China's largest multimedia group, the Xinhua news agency. The accord was signed on the margins of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Rome and envisages collaboration between the two agencies for the diffusion in Italy of an Italian-language Xinhua news service. The Xinhua Italian Service will be distributed exclusively by ANSA via its news platforms and will be clearly identified and separate from ANSA's production; Italian businesses and institutions will be able to buy the news service individually. ANSA will be able to use for its own news services content deemed of interest to its clients, selected from the Xinhua Italian Service. This Accord constitutes a further development of the agreement signed in 2017 between ANSA and Xinhua, which envisaged the exchange of their respective news services, together with collaboration on the production of content. With this collaboration ANSA's network of international partnerships is further enriched, which includes, among others, the Associated Press, EPA, DPA, EFE, Deutsche Welle, France Media Monde, Kyodo, Telam, Yonhap and Bloomberg. ANSA Managing Director Stefano De Alessandri voiced his satisfaction with the accord. "Today's signing defines the framework for a fundamental strategic collaboration, which will enable Italian businesses and institutions to have a broad and systematic information panorama on China: a fully fledged window open on the Chinese system and on the business opportunities connected to it. We are sure that this collaboration will constitute a fundamental boost for the development of Italian exports and the internationalisation of our productive system".