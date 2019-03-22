EU coordination needed on China Macron tells Conte

Sy says wanted international impact
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Deliceto, percolato della discarica nel fiume: accuse di Regione e Ager, violato il contratto
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Prisma, lanciato stanotte il satellite dell'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana: coinvolta anche la pugliese Planetek Italia
Brussels
22 Marzo 2019
Brussels, March 22 - EU coordination is needed on China, French President Emmanauel Macron told Premier Giuseppe Conte on the margins of an EU summit Friday, Elysee sources said. Macron reportedly told the Italian premier than a "small clubs approach" was wrong. Macron also said, on Tuesday's summit in Paris with Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that all the great European powers are associated with this visit together with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker who is the EU's symbolic presence.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su