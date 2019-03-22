Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

Brussels, March 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the fringes of the EU summit in Brussels was "fruitful". He said that Rome and Paris had agreed on a "method" to approach the issue of the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. He said that the French and Italian transport ministers would look at the cost-benefit analyses of the project to hold an "open debate" on it. Macron said he had told Conte that there was "an intergovernmental commitment" on the project with the EU. He said French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne was willing to talk to Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli about it. The Italian government has not yet decided whether to press ahead with the TAV. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) is against it on cost and environmental grounds. But the other party in Conte's coalition government, the League, wants the project to go ahead. Macron, however, struck a different tone to Conte about the TAV late on Thursday before the bilateral meeting. "France has always had the same position," Macron said. "Now it's an Italo-Italian problem". Referring to a French government statement on Friday's meeting, Conte said he had not spoken about the "redistribution of the economic resources for the TAV" but above a cost-benefit analysis. The Italian transport ministry recently commissioned a new study that concluded the project would have a negative cost-benefit balance of several billion euros. Critics have said that study was biased.