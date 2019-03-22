Soccer: Serie A to play in China - letter of intent

Rome, March 22 - Serie A matches are to be played in China within the next three years according to a letter of intent the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has sent to Chinese authorities, sources said Friday. The letter also outlines training Chinese refs how to use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, the sources said. It also says Italian matches can be shown on China's vast cinema market. The letter will be discussed Sunday at a FIGC meeting with local refs. Premier Giuseppe Conte said on the prospect of Serie A matches in China that "i'd like to take part too".