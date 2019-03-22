Salvini lauds Mattarella 'intervention' on China

(ANSA)) - Matera, March 22 - Interior Minister and nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that "if there was President (Sergio) Mattarella's intervention (on the China-Italy summit) then that is good news", voicing concern about respecting human rights. Salvini has voiced concerns about ceding sovereignty in joining China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "I want Italian firms to be able to grow, export, hire but I want those who arrive in Italy to do so respecting not only the laws but also the values, rights, men, women and workers, something that does not always happen in other countries in the world".