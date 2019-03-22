Soccer: Cannavaro's China loses to Thailand on debut

Sy says wanted international impact
22 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 22 - Fabio Cannavaro's China lost 1-0 to Thailand on his debut Thursday, in the four-way China Cup. Marcello Lippi's heir is now looking to Saturday's third-place playoff against the winner of the Uruguay- Uzbekistan clash. Cannavaro is still coach of Guangzhou Evergrande.
