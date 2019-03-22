De Vito isolated case but we'll see says Silvestri

Sy says wanted international impact
Rome
22 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 22 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) Deputy House Whip Francesco Silvestri, national reference point for the Rome M5S administration, said Friday he thought the case of Marcello De Vito, the M5S former council assembly chief arrested in a corruption probe, was an "isolated" one. "But we will verify" the case, he said. Premier Giusepe Conte said "the De Vito case is serious and the M5S did well to expel him. He said it had done so with an unprecedented speed.
