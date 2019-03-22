Venerdì 22 Marzo 2019 | 18:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Sy says wanted international impact

Sy says wanted international impact

 
Brussels
EU coordination needed on China Macron tells Conte

EU coordination needed on China Macron tells Conte

 
Brussels
Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

Conte say Macron meeting went well, TAV method 'agreed'

 
Matera
France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

France shd do what's right on ex-terrorists - Salvini

 
Rome
ANSA-Xinhua collaboration accord signed

ANSA-Xinhua collaboration accord signed

 
Rome
Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

Di Maio urges US-style security strategy, Salvini demurs

 
Salvini lauds Mattarella 'intervention' on China

Salvini lauds Mattarella 'intervention' on China

 
Rome
Soccer: Serie A to play in China - letter of intent

Soccer: Serie A to play in China - letter of intent

 
Bologna
Ex-rightist militant probe asked over Bologna bombing

Ex-rightist militant probe asked over Bologna bombing

 
Rome
Soccer: Cannavaro's China loses to Thailand on debut

Soccer: Cannavaro's China loses to Thailand on debut

 
Rome
Leonardo's St. Jerome on special display in Vatican

Leonardo's St. Jerome on special display in Vatican

 

Il Biancorosso

IL REBUS
Come sostituire Hamlili?Le soluzioni di Cornacchini

Come sostituire Hamlili?
Le soluzioni di Cornacchini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeLa foto
Scritta shock contro il vicepremier a Lecce: «Non sparare a Salve, spara a Salvini»

Scritta shock contro il vicepremier a Lecce: «Non sparare a salve, spara a Salvini»

 
FoggiaDopo i servizi di «Striscia»
Deliceto, percolato della discarica nel fiume: accuse di Regione e Ager

Deliceto, percolato della discarica nel fiume: accuse di Regione e Ager, violato il contratto

 
BariAmbiente
Sacchetti rifiuti, in 5 comuni baresi ritiro anche con tessera sanitaria

Sacchetti rifiuti, in 5 comuni baresi si ritireranno con tessera sanitaria

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, Arcelor Mittal condannata per comportamento antisindacale

Taranto, Arcelor Mittal condannata per comportamento antisindacale. Borraccino: «Sentenza storica»

 
MateraVerso il 24 marzo
Matera, Salvini chiude la campagna elettorale: «Domenica finisce lo show dei Pittella Bros»

Salvini a Matera chiude la campagna elettorale: «Finirà lo show dei Pittella Bros» FOTO

 
PotenzaEnergia e polemiche
Basilicata, un colpo di coda sull’eolico raddoppiata la potenza

Basilicata, un colpo di coda sull’eolico raddoppiata la potenza

 
BatIl caso
Andria, vertenza Villa Gaia accuse e polemiche a colpi di carte bollate

Andria, vertenza Villa Gaia accuse e polemiche a colpi di carte bollate

 
BrindisiA brindisi
In un sacco della spazzatura 8kg di marijuana: è mistero

In un sacco della spazzatura 8kg di marijuana: è mistero

 
Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 impresentabili per l'Antimafia

Elezioni in Basilicata, spuntano 5 «impresentabili» per l'Antimafia

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus, salvato dopo 5 ore

Presicce, bimbo dimenticato sullo scuolabus: salvato dopo 5 ore

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Mattinata, ammazzata a fucilate vicino casa boss del clan Romito

Mattinata, boss clan Romito fucilato vicino casa: «Uccidono da 2 anni nella stessa data»

Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante sulla spiaggia completamente abusivo

Castellaneta Marina, sequestrato ristorante in spiaggia abusivo

Scuolabus a Bari, gps su tutti i mezzi: studenti più sicuri

Scuolabus a Bari, gps su tutti i mezzi: studenti più sicuri

Scuolabus in fiamme a Milano, tra i carabinieri eroi anche un barese

Scuolabus in fiamme a Milano, tra i carabinieri eroi anche il barese Francesco Citarella

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Via della seta, ma per il Sud via della beffa

Matera, Salvini chiude la campagna elettorale: «Domenica finisce lo show dei Pittella Bros»

Salvini a Matera chiude la campagna elettorale: «Finirà lo show dei Pittella Bros» FOTO

Prisma, lanciato stanotte il satellite dell'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana: coinvolta anche la pugliese Planetek Italia

Prisma, lanciato stanotte il satellite dell'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana: coinvolta anche la pugliese Planetek Italia

Rome

Leonardo's St. Jerome on special display in Vatican

For 500th anniversary of artist's death

Leonardo's St. Jerome on special display in Vatican

Rome, March 22 - The Vatican Museums on Friday is opening a special exhibition featuring Leonardo da Vinci's painting "St. Jerome in the Wilderness" (ca. 1486-1490), the only work by Leonardo in the Vatican Museums and in Rome in general. The show is free of charge, hosted at the Braccio di Carlo Magno in St. Peter's Square, and runs through June 22. Vatican Museums Director Barbara Jatta said the show came from the desire to "share with the public for three months a work that is a symbol of the painting gallery and has a strong message of faith". She said despite the fact that little is known about the painting and its commission, "there has never been any doubt about the signature and critics are all in agreement". The unfinished work, an oil painting on walnut on two levels of sketching, shows extraordinary technique that leads directly back to Leonardo. For this masterpiece Leonardo used brushes as well as finger painting, choosing tones of ochre and green similar to those in his work "Adoration of the Magi". The canvas resonates with the expressive strength in which Leonardo depicts St. Jerome, not as a father of the church and cultured academic, but rather as a hermit infused with faith who is personally experiencing the Passion of Christ. It contains an exceptional anatomical ability as well as landscape characteristics reminiscent of Leonardo's "Virgin of the Rocks". The painting is displayed in the centre of a wall in a temperature-controlled display case that is nearly undetectable to the naked eye. The hermetically sealed metallic structure was built on the original 1931 gilded frame, and has a sensor that continually monitors temperature and humidity to perfectly preserve the work. The show is accompanied by a video telling the story of the painting and its history. After Rome, the priceless masterpiece will travel across the Atlantic to New York, where in July it will feature in a show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Then, prior to returning to Rome, it will travel to the Louvre in Paris for the city's grand tribute to Leonardo.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati