Have no criticism on Silk Road says Merkel

Brussels, March 22 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday Premier Giuseppe Conte had updated his colleagues at an EU summit on Rome's memorandum of understanding with Beijing on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or 'new Silk Road. "As far as he explained to us I found no criticism to make," she said. Merkel noted that "not all member States have signd the memorandum of understanding but we will take a close look at it and perhaps we will find new aspects". Italy is the first G7 member to join the vast infrastructure project.