Not returning to past Raggi says on graft probe

Rome, March 22 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Friday there would be no "return to the past" after former council assembly chief Marcello De Vito was arrested in a corruption probe and her former right-hand man, sports chief Daniele Frongia, was placed under investigation in a Roma stadium graft case. Raggi said a past criminal "system" had tried to infiltrate the council but the reaction of her 5-Star Movement (M5S) had been "immediate". She said she and the M5S were "dismantling" that system "with all my strength".