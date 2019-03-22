Remove barriers to Italian products - Mattarella to Xi

Rome, March 22 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday reiterated to Chinese President Xi Jinping to "try to rebalance the trade balance and remove barriers for Italian products". Mattarella said "we are following with attention the economic reforms implemented in China in the sense of opening, and our firms are ready to collaborate". He said "effective parity of conditions" should be guaranteed and stressed that competition "is good for everyone and improves the quality of products".