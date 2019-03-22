Favour opening to others pope tells pols

Vatican City, March 22 - Pope Francis on Friday told Czech and Slovak MPs that they should open themselves up to others and foster meetings. "I hope such a significant spiritual and cultural heritage arouses in all your compatriots the desire for meetings and openings to the other," he told them on the 1150th anniversary of the death of St Cyril. "It's a question of being able to live together in diversity, via dialogue, sharing, building bridges and bringing down the barriers of mistrust and prejudice. "With these attitudes you become witnesses of solidarity and peacemakers".