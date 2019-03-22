Ties with China in all EU's interest - Mattarella

Sy says wanted international impact
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Deliceto, percolato della discarica nel fiume: accuse di Regione e Ager, violato il contratto
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Rome
22 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 22 - It in in the interest of the whole EU to have "open and transparent" relations with China, President Sergio Mattarella said after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Rome. Mattarella sid EU-Chinese ties should be boosted "through commercial and political dialogue". He also said a deal between China and the US was needed to "restore really open trade at an international level".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su