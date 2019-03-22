Retailers forecast 0.3% growth this year

Sy says wanted international impact
Rome, March 22 - Retailers association Confcommercio said Friday that it expects Italy's GDP to increase by 0.3 this year and 0.5% in 2020. The association had predicted growth of 1% for this year in October. It also revised down its forecast for consumer spending, saying it will probably rise by 0.3% this year, down from the previous forecast of 0.8%. Confcommercio also urged the government to take action to avert that hikes in value-added tax that are set to kick in unless alternative budget coverage can be found. It said VAT would rise by around 382 euros per capita a year if the hikes are not stopped.
